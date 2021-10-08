Tim Tebow appeared on First Take today, and while he didn’t seem thrilled to have to do it, he addressed the Urban Meyer scandal. There is no player as closely associated with Meyer as Tebow, his former quarterback at Florida.

Tebow said that after he saw the video, his “heart was hurting” for Meyer’s wife Shelley, and his daughters, who he said he spoke to this week. He also spoke to Meyer himself, and said that his advice was to “apologize, admit it, learn from it, and to never, never repeat it.”

“Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life,” Tebow continued. “And he apologized, but he didn’t need to apologize to me. I know this weighs so heavy on his heart and he is hurting.”

Tebow looked legitimately pained by the entire situation, which is not overly surprising given who he is, and how close he is with Meyer. Fans took note with how upset he seemed during the segment.

Tim Tebow confirms Urban Meyer said it was one of the hardest weekends of his life https://t.co/yqFYMVfXZj — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 8, 2021

Sure looked like one of the hardest times of his life in the moment, yeah https://t.co/O5yY2PrLai pic.twitter.com/q3bwkVCcTo — Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) October 8, 2021

Tim Tebow addressing the Urban Meyer situation on First Take pic.twitter.com/F8hr0hB1QH — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) October 8, 2021

Tebow calls Meyer video “frustrating and heartbreaking” on ESPN, added he hurts for Shelley and his kids. Tebow definitely shaken on air just talking about it. #Jaguars — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) October 8, 2021

“The thing about a reputation is that it takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose”. @TimTebow 💯💯💯 https://t.co/BDVEfdhqBD — James (Dean’s List) Jefferson (@J16James) October 8, 2021

Obviously, the most glaring part of the Meyer situation was captured in the photos and videos of his bar in Columbus. From a football angle, many have mentioned how crazy the decision he made to skip the team flight back from Cincinnati to Jacksonville is, especially after a tough loss and 0-4 start to his NFL tenure.

Tebow acknowledged that Urban Meyer has some serious work to do to repair things in the locker room.

“I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I think he really wants to do that,” he said. “…That’s the thing about a reputation, it takes a lifetime to build and a moment to lose.”

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to overcome the adversity of this wild week against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

[First Take]