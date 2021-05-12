Over the past week, football fans reacted to the news that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is eyeing an NFL comeback.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Even though it was just a workout, reporters were quick to rush and say a deal would be reach soon.

On Tuesday night, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer settled the rumors. He said the team has not signed Tebow yet and that he’ll make a final decision soon.

“We have not signed Tim,” Meyer told Cris Collinsworth. “There’s a thought going around. He was in the best shape of his life, asked to see if he could work out with a couple of our coaches. I wasn’t even there. And they came back to me and said, ‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’”

Tebow story direct from the boss @CoachUrbanMeyer pic.twitter.com/SavUmat5hw — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) May 11, 2021

“Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said, ‘Go work on these things.’ He comes back later,” Meyer said. “They try him out again, I’m not there. They came in and they said, ‘Wow. This guy’s ball skills. He’s a great athlete. He looks like he’s 18 years old not whatever he is, 33.”

“And I said, ‘Guys, you don’t understand, now. This guy is, he’s the most competitive maniac you’re ever gonna talk to. And let’s give it a shot. And I have not decided if we’re gonna do that or not yet. Getting close. I gotta make a decision here pretty soon.”

Tebow and Meyer won two national titles at Florida together and could once again share the field.