Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Jaguars Future

The Jaguars were unable to defeat the Colts this past Sunday, but head coach Urban Meyer remains upbeat about his team’s future.
After trailing by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, the Jaguars made a furious comeback to bring the score to 23-17. However, a late fumble from Trevor Lawrence ultimately sealed the victory for the Colts.
During this Monday’s press conference, Urban Meyer spoke to the media about the Jaguars’ outlook for the rest of the season. He refuses to believe his team is trending in the wrong direction.
“We’re not far off,” Meyer told reporters when asked about the Jaguars’ future. “I refuse to believe we’re far off.”
Meyer added that his team is full of fighters who’ll scratch and claw through the rest of the regular season.
“It’s a bunch of street fighters,” he said, via via the Jaguars’ official website.. “We have whatever games left, and we’re going to go try to win this one. The hardest thing is that this one stung because I thought our guys put us in position to win that game.”
The last two games have been encouraging for the Jaguars, that’s for sure. They managed to upset the Bills, and then they nearly erased a 17-point deficit against a red-hot Colts team.
Next up for the Jaguars is a showdown with the 49ers. If they continue to play the way they have the past two games, Meyer’s squad could potentially pull off another upset.
Kickoff for the 49ers-Jaguars game this weekend is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.