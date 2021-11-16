Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Jaguars Future

The Jaguars were unable to defeat the Colts this past Sunday, but head coach Urban Meyer remains upbeat about his team’s future.

After trailing by as much as 17 points in the first quarter, the Jaguars made a furious comeback to bring the score to 23-17. However, a late fumble from Trevor Lawrence ultimately sealed the victory for the Colts.

During this Monday’s press conference, Urban Meyer spoke to the media about the Jaguars’ outlook for the rest of the season. He refuses to believe his team is trending in the wrong direction.

“We’re not far off,” Meyer told reporters when asked about the Jaguars’ future. “I refuse to believe we’re far off.”

Meyer added that his team is full of fighters who’ll scratch and claw through the rest of the regular season.