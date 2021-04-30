Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message With His Second Pick

Everyone knew the Jacksonville Jaguars would take Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, but there was a bit of uncertainty surrounding their second first-rounder.

Some analysts thought Jacksonville should add a cornerback to its defense with the 25th overall pick. However, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer decided to stay true to his draft board.

At the end of the day, Meyer selected Clemson running back Travis Etienne with the 25th pick. He’s certainly worthy of being a first-round pick, but the fit seemed questionable.

For those wondering why Meyer selected Etienne when he already has a dependable running back on his roster in James Robinson, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has the answer.

“Urban Meyer told me he’d take best player available no matter what,” Rapoport said. “He does and reunites Trevor Lawrence with his college teammate.”

Etienne had an incredible career at Clemson, finishing his four-year tenure there with 4,952 rushing yards, 1,155 receiving yards and 78 total touchdowns. Those are video-game numbers for Etienne.

Even though Jacksonville didn’t address its defensive needs on Day 1 of the draft, there’s still plenty of time for Meyer to improve that unit.

Besides, it’s tough to blame Meyer for sticking to his board. The Jaguars need playmakers, and we all know that Etienne is one of the best in this draft.