Urban Meyer is an NFL coach now, but his lengthy college career at powerhouse programs like Florida and Ohio State has bled through a bit over the last few months. That was certainly the case when the Jacksonville Jaguars took Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp in the sixth round of last week’s NFL Draft.

Camp was a late-round draftee after impressive workout performances in the lead-up to the NFL Draft. He’s coming off of his most productive college season, catching 27 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns for the rebuilding Yellow Jackets.

After the selection, the Jaguars posted video of Camp and Meyer’s phone call, in which the former Florida coach told the young receiver that the Jaguars were drafting him.

Meyer led with a question that should make Gator and Yellow Jacket fans alike pretty happy: “Jalen… to hell with Georgia, right?” “Yessir,” Camp responded.

Meyer has fondness for Georgia Tech beyond a shared hatred of UGA. He mentioned that both his daughter and her husband went to the school.

Of course, with how Kirby Smart has pulled in talent from Meyer’s old rival program, he may need to warm up to some Bulldogs soon here. He already has a trio of them on the roster entering the summer.

Wide receiver Terry Godwin has been with the team since 2019, the Jaguars drafted cornerback Tyson Campbell in the seventh round this year, and signed cornerback DJ Daniel as an undrafted free agent.

