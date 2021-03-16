Urban Meyer Has Signed One Of His Former Star Players At Ohio State

While the New England Patriots made the biggest splash at the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period on Monday, plenty of other organizations were busy at work. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have ample cap room to work with this offseason, decided to address some early needs.

First-year head coach Urban Meyer opted to bring in a familiar name on Monday night. According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars agreed to a two-year, $6 million with veteran running back and former Ohio State Buckeye, Carlos Hyde.

Hyde and Meyer linked up in Columbus for two years in 2012 and 2013. It was with the Buckeyes that the running back became a stellar pro prospect, after rushing for over 1,500 yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns during his senior season.

The two years marked the beginning of Meyer’s tenure at Ohio State, so now he’ll get to have Hyde with him for another fresh start in the NFL.

Hyde’s production level in the NFL has ebbed and flowed over the course of his seven-year career. He most recently made a stop in Seattle in 2020, where he rushed for 356 yards and four scores in a primarily back-up role. However, just two seasons ago, the 30-year-old back was an 1,000-yard rusher with the Houston Texans.

During his seven-year career, Hyde has totaled 4,726 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Hyde becomes the second major signing for the Jaguars and Meyer on what’s been a hectic Monday around the league. Jacksonville also landed former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, bolstering the team’s defensive front.

Meyer has still expressed his desire to address the tight end position and more, so his offseason is far from finished. The biggest moment of the Jaguars spring is still over a month away, when the organization will have the first overall pick at the 2021 NFL Draft.