Report: 1 Thing Stands Out With The Urban Meyer Situation

It took about a month for an Urban Meyer scandal to bubble up, as he navigates his first year in the NFL as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team was it his former home state of Ohio last week, falling in a close game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Days after the game, Meyer was spotted at a bar, appearing to cavort with a number of younger women. The videos and photos have been widely circulated on social media, and he had to issue an apology today.

While its a pretty rough look for Meyer, especially given his wife’s Twitter reaction to the whole thing, that part of it is ultimately for them to figure out as a couple. One factor really bothers people in the NFL world, though.

Meyer skipped the team’s flight back to Jacksonville to attend that party last week. A few people have said that is basically unheard of, especially for a first-year head coach trying to establish major widespread culture change within a pretty bad organization. It’s a major shot to Meyer’s credibility.

I've spoken to sources around the league the past few days … Executives, agents, players, and the biggest thing that rubs them the wrong way regarding Urban Meyer is the fact that he skipped the flight home with the team. It just wreaks of a lack of commitment. Players notice. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 5, 2021

No — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 5, 2021

NFL insider Michael Silver says that the situation has “reached a crisis point,” and that one players said that “He has zero credibility in. that stadium. He had very little to begin with.”

3) Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

5 Bottom line, said the player: 'It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Urban Meyer has retained his job for now, but many were skeptical of him entering the NFL. His success at the college level is undeniable, but coaching pros requires a different skill set. It may be difficult for Meyer to hold his team accountable going forward after what he was just caught doing.

After Thursday’s loss to the Bengals, the Jaguars are 0-4, and one of just two winless teams left in the NFL. They’ll look to get off the schneid against one of Meyer’s former Ohio State assistants, Mike Vrabel, and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.