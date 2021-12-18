The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Speaks For First Time Since Being Fired By Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired Urban Meyer. The following day, Meyer sat down with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport for an exclusive interview.

In this interview, Meyer opened up about his time in Jacksonville and all the reports that have surfaced over the past few months. But first, he wanted to apologize to the fans for not being able to take the team to the next level.

“I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said, via NFL.com. “I love Jacksonville. It’s one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad’s a great owner. It’s heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it’s standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it. So, I’m just heartbroken that we weren’t able to do that. I still believe it’s going to be done. It’s too good of a place.”

Meyer also addressed his bizarre handshake with Mike Vrabel. He claims it was such a brief exchange because losing “eats at his soul.”

“Someone asked me about Vrabel’s [handshake], we’re really close,” Meyer added. “That had nothing to do with him. That’s probably one of my issues why I’ve thought some of the things I said: I can’t take losing. I try to accept it, it just eats away at my soul. And I believe our players deserve better.”

Meyer dismissed the notion that he had a bad relationship with second-year running back James Robinson. He also denied the report about his altercation with former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

As for what’s next, Meyer revealed that he has not heard from anyone about a possible coaching job.

