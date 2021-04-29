Urban Meyer Reportedly Has A Special Neighbor In Jacksonville

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has reportedly decided on a new house in the Jacksonville area this week and it looks like he’ll have special neighbor nearby.

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Meyer and his wife, Shelley, purchased a house on April 16 on the same street as former Florida star quarterback Tim Tebow.

Meyer and Tebow have their own special connection after they led the Gators to two BCS National Championships in 2006 and 2008. Now, they’ll get the chance to live just around the corner from one another.

Meyer’s new home sold for $2.15 million and is located at 12450 Royal Troon Lane in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. Former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard owned the home at one point, before selling it in 2011.

Here’s more details on Meyer’s new digs from the Jacksonville Daily Record:

The 5,785-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 2007. The two-story home, with a partial third floor, features an elevator, butler’s kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and summer kitchen. It sits on 0.72 acres.

Meanwhile, as Meyer tries to get settled into his new home, he’s also preparing for the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick, which is expected to be used on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer will get a taste of his upbringing tonight with the draft being held in Cleveland. He sent a message out to his Twitter following on Thursday morning saying that he was proud to see the city hosting the important NFL event.

“As a kid who grew up in NE Ohio, it gives me great pride to see Cleveland on the biggest stage this weekend hosting the #NFLDraft,” Meyer wrote.

The Jaguars will kick-off the NFL Draft on Thursday night with the first overall pick. The broadcast of the first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.