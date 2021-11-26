Urban Meyer Suggests Jaguars Could Make 1 Change On Offense

Amid a 2-8 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, first-year head coach Urban Meyer is ready to throw almost anything at the wall in hopes of it sticking. So he had a new suggestion for how the team can get something going on offense.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Meyer opened up the possibility of designing more explosive plays around second-year wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. He said he might give Shenault touches out of the backfield in hopes that his playmaking ability makes something happen.

The Jaguars offense currently ranks 30th in points and 24th in yards. They’ve been dealing with some injuries at running back and were recently held to just 54 yards rushing against the San Francisco 49ers. Maybe Shenault can provide a spark.

Shenault has been a bright spot for the Jaguars’ passing game this season. While he has yet to score a touchdown, he has 40 receptions for 408 yards as the team’s No. 2 receiver. His 64.5-percent catch rate is first among Jaguars wide receivers.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer in talking about creating more explosive offensive plays mentions the idea of getting Laviska Shenualt, Jr. some touches out of the backfield. Sign me up for that. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 26, 2021

It’s been a chaotic first season in Jacksonville for Urban Meyer. Aside from a stunning win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, they’ve been among the worst teams in the league for the entire year.

Meyer has had some embarrassing moments of his own that he’s had to address. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that his tenure gets cut short if the Jaguars don’t improve.

But we’ve hit that part of the season where a lot of teams are in desperation mode. And sometimes, necessity can be the mother of invention.

What do you make of Meyer’s plan to utilize Laviska Shenault Jr. in the offense more?