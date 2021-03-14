Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is attempting to rebuild the AFC South franchise. That rebuild is expected to start at quarterback, where the franchise is projected to select Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence, who starred collegiately at Clemson, is reportedly already doing Zoom calls with the Jaguars’ coaching staff.

“He has been participating in several Zooms with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaches, presumably with Urban Meyer, just to make sure he’s up on everything he possibly can be, ” NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport said earlier this week. “They still haven’t specifically said it’s going to be Trevor Lawrence, we think it probably is, but if it Trevor Lawrence, they’re making sure he’s staying on top of everything before they say his name.”

The quarterback group isn’t the only position in need of upgrading in Jacksonville, though.

Meyer got brutally honest about the tight end position, saying that the team will need to rebuild that unit moving forward.

“That’s a room that’s going to have to be rebuilt in some ways,” he said of the tight ends.

As ESPN noted, Jaguars tight ends Tyler Eifert and James O’Shaughnessy are hitting the free agent market. The team’s remaining four tight ends have a combined 14 catches in 59 games.

Don’t be surprised if the Jaguars draft a tight end or two next month.