The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Urban Meyer Told Jaguars He Only Cares About 2 Things

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This has been an eventful week for Urban Meyer to say the least. The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been under fire over the past few days due to his recent activity at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

Jaguars owner Shad Kahn dropped the hammer on Meyer yesterday with his public statement. He said Meyer must regain his trust and respect after seeing the head coach’s conduct this past weekend.

In an effort to keep his players focused for Week 5, Meyer addressed the locker room on Wednesday morning. He told his team that he only cares about his family and his players.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Meyer admit that he embarrassed both his family and players over the weekend.

Despite how inexcusable Meyer’s actions over the weekend were, it sounds like the players in the locker room are ready to move on from this drama.

“He’s still my head coach,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said when asked about his coach’s recent activity. “We’re a team and we’ll work through this.”

The fastest way Meyer can earn his players’ trust back is by leading them to a win this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. After all, winning cures just about everything in the NFL.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.