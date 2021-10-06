Urban Meyer Told Jaguars He Only Cares About 2 Things

This has been an eventful week for Urban Meyer to say the least. The head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been under fire over the past few days due to his recent activity at a restaurant in Columbus, Ohio.

Jaguars owner Shad Kahn dropped the hammer on Meyer yesterday with his public statement. He said Meyer must regain his trust and respect after seeing the head coach’s conduct this past weekend.

In an effort to keep his players focused for Week 5, Meyer addressed the locker room on Wednesday morning. He told his team that he only cares about his family and his players.

According to NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, Meyer admit that he embarrassed both his family and players over the weekend.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer already has this morning. He told his team that he’s always cared about two “things,” his family (expressly identifying his “wife of 37 years” Shelley) and his players – and then said “I embarrassed them both.” https://t.co/2Oj2ZBU8Gz — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 6, 2021

Despite how inexcusable Meyer’s actions over the weekend were, it sounds like the players in the locker room are ready to move on from this drama.

“He’s still my head coach,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said when asked about his coach’s recent activity. “We’re a team and we’ll work through this.”

The fastest way Meyer can earn his players’ trust back is by leading them to a win this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. After all, winning cures just about everything in the NFL.