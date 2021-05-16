Notable NFL Scout Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Plan For Travis Etienne

When Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars spent a first-round pick on Travis Etienne, it was done with the idea he’d be paired in the backfield with Trevor Lawrence, as the two were at Clemson. Apparently that’s not Meyer’s plan, at least at the moment.

Meyer told reporters on Saturday that Etienne is taking all his reps at receiver during the Jaguars’ rookie minicamp this weekend.

“Worst-case scenario you have a running back that’s elite with receiver skills,” Meyer said on Friday, via NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Meyer’s decision has garnered plenty of mixed reviews. Jim Nagy, a well-known NFL scout and executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl, isn’t a fan of the idea. He believes Etienne is strictly a “three-down back” who possesses the ability to be a threat in the passing game.

Travis Etienne is a three-down RB with cool mismatch versatility in the passing game. Not a WR projection. Not a gadget guy. Just my opinion. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 16, 2021

This could just go to show the Jaguars might now realize they have too many running backs on the roster. But it’s unlikely Urban Meyer and his coaching staff failed to realize such a fact until after the draft.

It’s still probable Travis Etienne plays primarily at running back this upcoming season. Getting him a few reps at receiver couldn’t hurt. At the very least, it’ll allow Jacksonville more opportunities to get him the ball.

The NFL world is probably overreacting to Meyer’s comment regarding Etienne. But who knows? Perhaps the Jaguars head coach has something up his sleeve for the former Clemson star during the 2021 season.