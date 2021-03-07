Urban Meyer Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day Decision

Despite an injury in his non-throwing shoulder, former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show at his Pro Day in early February. The 21-year-old has since undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum, but not before he reminded the NFL why he’s the near unanimous top prospect in the 2021 draft.

Among those impressed, was new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer.

The long-time college coach will get his first shot in the NFL and holds the first overall pick in this April’s draft. With Lawrence projected to come off of the board immediately, Meyer made sure to be on hand when the top prospect completed his Pro Day workout.

The Jaguars coach was very complimentary of the young quarterback’s performance, but also of how he handled the situation with his injury. He recently spoke about the Pro Day experience via Jaguars.com.

“We had extremely high expectations and we were not disappointed… But even more than the actual Pro Day was the way he handled it. We found out just days earlier about his left shoulder, that he had a labrum issue that’s very fixable — and by the way, it is fixed. He’s in rehab now. He very well could have said, ‘I’m not going to throw. I’m going to go and you guys take me or not. I’m that good.’ The conversation was similar to this: ‘Hey, what do you think?’ ‘Let’s go.’ That was the answer: ‘Let’s go.’ I’ve seen him throw live at the Fiesta Bowl. I’ve watched him because of my job at FOX and I’ve known Trevor quite a while. I wanted [Brian] Schottenheimer and {Darrell] Bevell to see him live. I explained it to [Lawrence] and he said, ‘Let’s go. Give me the ball. Let’s go.’ Seven days later, he was on the field throwing. Most kids, I would say, would not do that.”

With Zach Wilson rising, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer raves some more about Trevor Lawrence. https://t.co/hKmv2XRzVi — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 7, 2021

Meyer also had front row seats went Lawrence went through drills back in February. The Jaguars coach was pictured just yards in front of the quarterback during the workout, which he claimed was designed to add a little bit of pressure.

“I want to hear that ball go by my head,” Meyer said. “I do the same thing at practice. And I do want him to know we’re right there. You’ll see me do that with our kickers, too. I’m going to get real close to them. Life’s about how you can respond to pressure.”

It’s clear that Meyer liked what he saw out of Lawrence. Now it’s up to the Jaguars to make the pairing official and select the former Clemson star first overall on April 29.

