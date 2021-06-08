Urban Meyer Shares Update On Trevor Lawrence’s Status

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not at his best during Tuesday’s minicamp practice. Hamstring issues likely played a role.

Lawrence reportedly spent some time on the side working with trainers. When he did participate, the No. 1 overall pick tossed a couple of interceptions.

According to head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence was dealing with hamstring tightness, which is why he underwent treatment during the session.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like there’s much concern about him moving forward.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer says Trevor Lawrence had some hamstring tightness today. Trainers were working on him. Should be fine to return to the field on Thursday after an off day tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 8, 2021

Considering Lawrence is the organization’s No. 1 asset and the former Clemson star is coming off shoulder surgery in February, we would expect Meyer to take a cautious approach with his first-year signal caller.

This is an important time for Lawrence to get reps and build chemistry with his teammates, but not at the expense of his health. Preserving his body so he’s fully ready for training camp is a top priority for the Jaguars’ staff.