Urban Meyer Shares Update On Trevor Lawrence’s Status

Trevor Lawrence throwing against Ohio State.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second halfduring the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not at his best during Tuesday’s minicamp practice. Hamstring issues likely played a role.

Lawrence reportedly spent some time on the side working with trainers. When he did participate, the No. 1 overall pick tossed a couple of interceptions.

According to head coach Urban Meyer, Lawrence was dealing with hamstring tightness, which is why he underwent treatment during the session.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like there’s much concern about him moving forward.

Considering Lawrence is the organization’s No. 1 asset and the former Clemson star is coming off shoulder surgery in February, we would expect Meyer to take a cautious approach with his first-year signal caller.

This is an important time for Lawrence to get reps and build chemistry with his teammates, but not at the expense of his health. Preserving his body so he’s fully ready for training camp is a top priority for the Jaguars’ staff.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.