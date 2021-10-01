Urban Meyer Used 2 Words To Describe Thursday Night’s Loss

For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars went into halftime with a lead. Once again though, Urban Meyer’s squad was unable to seal the deal and pick up a win.

Jacksonville gave up a game-winning drive to Cincinnati in the closing minutes of Thursday night’s game. Following the loss, Meyer admit that he was pretty devastated by the final result.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer told reporters, via ProFootballTalk “Usually I’m not wrong about stuff like that that I just see a good team in there. I see good guys, good hearts. I see guys at work and I told them I’m not wrong about that stuff. This team is going to win some games.”

Meyer also revealed that his players are a bit heartbroken over this last-second loss to the Bengals.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Meyer said. “That’s a heartbroken locker room, so we’ve got to get them back.”

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer: "It's devastating, heartbreaking. You know these guys – usually I'm not wrong about stuff like that – I just see a good team in there." (1/2) — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 1, 2021

There were plenty of bright spots from Thursday night’s game, such as Trevor Lawrence playing turnover-free football and James Robinson rushing for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Jaguars can learn how to close out games, they could start stacking up wins. Before they can do that, however, they need to pick up their very first win of the 2021 season.

Jacksonville will host Tennessee on Oct. 10 in its first division game of the year.