Urban Meyer Uses 2 Words To Describe Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day

If there was any way that Trevor Lawrence could further cement himself as the top prospect for Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars, he definitely did it at his Pro Day today.

Speaking to Jane Slater after the performance, Meyer revealed that the residual recruiter in him is still there for Trevor Lawrence. He even said that he’d like to take Lawrence and his family out to dinner and a visit.

NFL rules will keep him from doing so, but he seems to have come away with a lot from the Pro Day. Meyer told Slater he was “very impressed” by Lawrence’s performance.

Given that he had the best seat in the house, it was easy for him to evaluate. Combine that with his good relationships with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Lawrence’s QB guru Jordan Palmer, and it seems even more inevitable than ever.

Said the recruiting part of him still there. “I want to go take the family out to dinner and visit with Trevor” obviously he can’t. Virtual from here on out but great relationship with Dabo Swinney, his QB consultant Jordan Palmer. Has seen a lot but today “very impressed” https://t.co/0i9Sn5JS4F — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) February 12, 2021

Urban Meyer wasn’t able to recruit Trevor Lawrence to join him at Ohio State in 2018. But second time may be the charm with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence had three superb years with the Clemson Tigers. He won a national title, three ACC titles and went 38-2 under center.

Meyer and Lawrence never had their paths cross on the college football field. But his successor, Ryan Day, went 1-1 against Lawrence in the College Football Playoff.

Those two could be the next great Coach-QB combo if Lawrence is this good.