Urban Meyer Was Asked If He Considered Resigning

It’s been a nightmarish start to Urban Meyer’s NFL stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After this week’s controversy, the heat is on Meyer like never before in his coaching career.

After addressing the incident on Tuesday, Meyer was asked a new question on Wednesday. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the embattled head coach was asked if he has considered resigning over the past few days.

Meyer responded with a flat-out, “No.”

The three-time college football national champion got a vote of confidence from the Jaguars ownership yesterday. But his actions in Ohio this past weekend have reportedly tanked his credibility and reputation in the NFL.

Urban Meyer is off to an 0-4 start in his NFL head coaching career. They came frustratingly close to getting their first win in last Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals before blowing a 14-point lead.

Winning cures a lot of problems and there are windows for Meyer to get a W and get some of the heat off.

Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans feels a lot more winnable after their loss to the lowly New York Jets last weekend. The following week they fly to London to take on the struggling Miami Dolphins.

The second half of their schedule also features games against the Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Meyer and the Jaguars have a bye after the Dolphins game though. And if they’re still winless by then, the heat under Meyer’s seat will be cranked up even higher.

Meyer’s “No” might not be as firm in a few weeks as it is now.