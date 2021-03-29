Urban Meyer Was Asked If Jaguars Are Drafting Trevor Lawrence

It has essentially been a foregone conclusion for a long time that Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Now, Jacksonville Jaguars first-year head coach Urban Meyer has essentially confirmed Lawrence will be the choice at No. 1 next month.

In a new longform article for NBC Sports, Peter King asked Meyer flat out if there was “any real mystery” that his team is taking Lawrence.

“I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going,” Meyer told King. “I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

I asked Urban Meyer the other day, "Any real mystery you're picking Trevor Lawrence?" New Jags coach responded, "That's certainly the direction we're headed." Our full conversation + much more in my @NBCSports Football Morning In America column, up now: https://t.co/6i6ngP83zy pic.twitter.com/QTgRJnP8Bp — Peter King (@peter_king) March 29, 2021

Meyer had recently provided a major clue that he wasn’t considering any other quarterbacks when he sent offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to attend BYU quarterback Zach Wilson’s Pro Day. If the Jags were truly considering picking Wilson, you can bet Meyer would have been there.

When Jacksonville does call on Lawrence on April 28, the highly-touted passer won’t be celebrating the occasion at the NFL Draft.

Lawrence has reportedly chosen to eschew going to Cleveland and will instead watch the draft at Clemson with friends and family.