Urban Meyer’s Wife, Shelley, Announces She’s Quitting Twitter

In the wake of her husband’s scandal, Shelley Meyer has announced that she’s leaving Twitter for good.

The wife of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer shared her decision in what she called her “last post” on the social media platform. She cited the unwelcome and hateful comments that she’s received over the last few days, following her husband’s appearance in a video where he was being danced on by a young woman.

Shelley wrote a brief note to her followers before saying she would delete her account permanently.

“This will be my last post on Twitter,” Meyer wrote Thursday. “Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway).”

Shelley Meyer also seemed to vaguely address her husband’s actions to those that have questioned her over the last few days.

“We all make mistakes – we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone.

“To all my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs – I will miss this the most. I love you ALL.”

THANK YOU friends, followers, fans, supporters for all your love, fun, laughs over the years. God Bless🙏🏻 and God bless America 🇺🇸Peace out ✌️🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩🥰😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/fToARSc0ci — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) October 7, 2021

Urban Meyer apologized publicly for the incident after his actions came to light over the weekend. He reportedly admitted that he embarrassed both his family and his players and will now work to regain the trust of both.

Meyer will have quite a long way to go in repairing his relationship with the Jaguars. Team owner Shad Khan released a stern statement earlier in the week that said the first-year coach will need to be committed to re-earning the respect of the entire organization.

With the Jaguars sitting at 0-4 and the drama involving the team’s head coach still hanging over Jacksonville, Meyer will need to turn things around, and fast. He can do just that with a win over the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.