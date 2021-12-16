Look: Urban Meyer’s Daughter Reacts To Him Getting Fired

After only 13 games as the team’s head coach, Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The move was made official on Thursday morning.

It didn’t take very long for a member of the Meyer family to comment on the Jaguars’ decision. Meyer’s daughter, Gigi, had some words for her father’s critics on Instagram.

“The enemy (aka the world) really doesn’t wanna see good people win,” she wrote. “And you can argue whether my dad is a ‘good person’ or not based on what you see in the media (super reliable source of info as we know.

“Anyone who truly knows us knows how incredible he is as a person. And the world hates any platform we have, so he’s going to create chaos to destroy it. Little does he know he’s making it stronger. It’s not over. Keep watching.”

Here’s the message that Gigi posted on Instagram:

Now that’s a strong statement from Gigi Meyer.

Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the team’s interim coach for the remainder of the season. It was also announced that general manager Trent Baalke will retain his job in the front office.

Meyer, meanwhile, will have to go back to the drawing board to see what’s next for his coaching future.