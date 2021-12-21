The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Lawyer Allegedly Threatened Reporter About Jags Kicker Story

Urban Meyer on the Jaguars sideline on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a defensive stop during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Last week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

According to the report from Stroud, former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him while he was stretching with his teammates. This alleged incident occurred during the final week of the preseason.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this Monday, Stroud explained how he got to the bottom of this situation. Believe it or not, he claims Meyer’s legal team threatened him before he published the story.

“When I did the story, they were in crisis mode in Jacksonville,” Stroud said. “I had a lot of conversations with them. They begged me to hold the story till 4 o’clock. I got a statement from their legal counsel first. I got a threatening letter from [Meyer’s] attorney about publishing the story without certain information. We waited for their statement.”

Stroud said the Jaguars wanted him to speak with a few players, but their request was just as baffling as the original story.

“They wanted to offer up a couple players, but only off the record, to corroborate not that he didn’t kick [Lambo], but the degree of which he kicked him,” Stroud told Eisen.

What makes this situation so bizarre is that Jacksonville allegedly knew about this accident when it first occurred in August. If that’s true, the front office just decided to sweep it under the rug.

Although the Meyer experiment has come to an end in Jacksonville, it’s clear that it’ll take a while for the Jaguars to completely move on from this era.

