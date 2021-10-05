Over the weekend, a video showing Urban Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral.

Just a day after falling to 0-4 on the season, Meyer didn’t travel back to Jacksonville with his team. Instead, he stayed the night in Ohio, which is when the problems started for Meyer.

In the days following the video’s release, Meyer has since apologized to his team. However, his message on Tuesday afternoon is resonating with social media in a negative way.

“The ownership of this team is with the players,” he said via Jaguars reporter Mark Long. Immediately after that comment, fans started questioning what Meyer’s role on the team truly is.

If he’s not responsible for some ownership, what does he do?

Meyer says it’s up to the team leaders to get everyone back on the same track: “The ownership of this team is with the players.” — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) October 5, 2021

Plenty of fans and football analysts are calling for the Jaguars to part ways with Meyer.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland had a strong message for the Jaguars head coach after the viral video from over the weekend.

“I’ve been around NFL for a long time. Never seen a head coach send his team back home — and he stayed to party,” Booger said, via media insider Michael McCarthy. “To me, this is another notch in a long list of questionable decisions.”

In on-field news, Meyer and the Jaguars will try to right the ship this weekend in a battle against the Tennessee Titans.