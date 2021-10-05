Urban Meyer’s Old Comment On Chris Doyle Resurfaces

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is at the center of the NFL spotlight right now.

Meyer, 57, was seen getting danced on by a young woman in a viral video over the weekend. He’s since apologized for the incident, particularly for being a distraction to his team. What’s ironic about this entire incident is that Meyer fired Chris Doyle, his former strength coach, for a similar reason.

Doyle’s past racist remarks surfaced after Meyer hired him to join the Jaguars. Meyer cut ties with Doyle in a hurry and cited “distraction” as his primary reason.

It’s pretty ironic that what he had to say about Doyle earlier this year could basically be said for himself, as well.

“I saw the impact of the decision and the distraction it caused,” Meyer said at the time, via Pro Football Talk. “The most important part of the organization is and always will be our players, and I just — we both felt, we all felt, when I say both, Trent [Baalke] and myself, and then Chris Doyle felt it was best, that this team didn’t need [any distractions]. Everything’s going too well. We hired an excellent staff. We don’t need a distraction, and [to] move forward is the best interest of all.”

The Jaguars have already decided they won’t fire Urban Meyer. But if they eventually consider it, they now have more reason to.

Meyer put both himself and the Jaguars in a bad spot. And he’ll now have to pay the price of bad publicity for the foreseeable future.

If Meyer wants to improve his reputation, winning games would help.