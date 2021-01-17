There may not be a better QB-coach combination in the history of college football than Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer. But with Meyer not trying his hand in the NFL for the first time, is a reunion between the two college legends possible?

In an article for USA Today, writer Ken Willis advocated that the Jaguars try to coax Tebow out of baseball and onto Meyer’s team. But Willis believes that the appeal to Tebow might not be as a coach, but as a player.

Willis argued that at 33 years of age, Tebow isn’t too old to try and revitalize his NFL career. While playing as a quarterback may be out of the question, Willis suggested he could be a utility player like Saints QB Taysom Hill.

Tebow has not played an NFL snap since the 2012 season. But there have been cases where players return after ultra-long layoffs and can still contribute.

The fact that Tebow is keeping his MLB dream alive at his age is a testament to his athletic ability.

Tim Tebow’s former college coach, whom he stills holds in the highest esteem, is now an NFL coach in Tebow’s hometown. Now is the time for Tebow to reconsider the NFL, Ken Willis writes. https://t.co/2i04AFBpnn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 17, 2021

That said, Tim Tebow appears to be committed to pursuing that MLB dream. In a recent interview with TMZ, Tebow declared that he’s focused on spring training.

Fortunately for Tebow, he doesn’t have as much wear and tear on his body as most NFL players his age. If ever changes his mind, a return to the NFL might not be out of the question.

Should Tim Tebow give up baseball and try to get one more shot with Urban Meyer in the NFL?