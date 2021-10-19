Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Tuesday Morning

For the past five seasons, Josh Lambo has been the starting kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Tuesday morning, however, his time with the franchise came to an end.

The Jaguars have officially released Lambo from their roster. The move came just two days after Matthew Wright made a game-winning field goal from 53 yards out against the Miami Dolphins.

Lambo, meanwhile, has struggled mightily this season. In three starts, he missed all three of his field goal attempts and a pair of extra point attempts.

Jacksonville gave Lambo some time off earlier this season so he can clear his head, but that time off opened the door for Wright to take over as the starting kicker. Now, he’ll have to find a new home in the NFL.

This move by the Jaguars won’t really surprise their fan base. Earlier this week, head coach Urban Meyer said that Wright won the starting kicker job with his performance in Week 6.

“We are actually going to meet on, today, roster, whatever movements we have. But obviously, Matt’s earned the right to be the starting kicker right now,” Meyer said, via Sports Illustrated.

Wright was sensational this past Sunday, making a pair of long field goals in the final four minutes of the game. Both field goal tries in the fourth quarter were from 50-plus yards.