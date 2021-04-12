Video Surfaces Of NFL Kicker’s Troubling Arrest Video

Video has surfaced from the 2020 arrest of veteran NFL kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Rosas, 26, was arrested in 2020 and charged with “reckless driving on a highway, hit and run and property damage, and driving with a suspended or revoked license due to a previous DUI of alcohol or drugs.”

On Monday, TMZ Sports published video of Rosas’ arrest. The NFL kicker appeared to be in pretty rough shape at the time of his arrest.

The video shows Rosas walking down the street before police officers were able to arrest him. TMZ Sports had more details:

Rosas eventually complied … and after some initial questions about the car crash, that’s when the officer acknowledged Rosas’ bloody injuries. “Are you hurting anywhere?” the cop said. “Or are you just all bloodied up and not hurting?” The officer then said he was calling medics to the scene because Rosas’ feet were “pretty messed up.”

Rosas has played for the Titans and Giants. He signed with the Jaguars in 2020 and remains a member of the Jacksonville franchise.

Rosas, a California native, cut a plea deal in September to close out his case.

The veteran NFL kicker signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville this offseason.