It has not been a good night for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that was true before their left tackle Cam Robinson got ejected.

Robinson was ejected in the third quarter while battling in a scrum to recover a fumble by quarterback Gardner Minshew. The fourth-year pro wound up on his back at the bottom of the pile.

Robinson pushed up with both hands to free himself from the person who had his hand on him. The only problem was that unbeknownst to Robinson, that person wasn’t another player. Rather, it was an official.

Because of the hard and fast rule regarding making contact with an official, Robinson was ejected. However, many people, including FOX game analyst Troy Aikman, felt he should not have been disqualified.

Here’s a look at the play.

So, this happened… #Jaguars LT Cam Robinson was ejected for making contact with an official. Robinson was on the ground, and probably didn't know that was the refs arm on him. pic.twitter.com/rsb2qY9Jhe — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 25, 2020

We have to agree with Aikman. That’s a nonsense ejection.

Not much has gone right for Jacksonville tonight. They trail the Miami Dolphins 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.

You can watch the game on NFL Network.