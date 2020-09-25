The Spun

Video: Jaguars LT Cam Robinson’s Questionable Ejection For Contact With Official

Cam Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars before a game.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Offensive lineman Cam Robinson #74 of the Jacksonville Jaguars practices in the pouring rain before facing the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Harry Aaron/Getty Images)

It has not been a good night for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that was true before their left tackle Cam Robinson got ejected.

Robinson was ejected in the third quarter while battling in a scrum to recover a fumble by quarterback Gardner Minshew. The fourth-year pro wound up on his back at the bottom of the pile.

Robinson pushed up with both hands to free himself from the person who had his hand on him. The only problem was that unbeknownst to Robinson, that person wasn’t another player. Rather, it was an official.

Because of the hard and fast rule regarding making contact with an official, Robinson was ejected. However, many people, including FOX  game analyst Troy Aikman, felt he should not have been disqualified.

Here’s a look at the play.

We have to agree with Aikman. That’s a nonsense ejection.

Not much has gone right for Jacksonville tonight. They trail the Miami Dolphins 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.

You can watch the game on NFL Network.


