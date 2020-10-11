Video: The Jaguars Ran The Ugliest Play Of The NFL Season

There’s poor play calls, and there’s whatever the Jacksonville Jaguars just did against the Houston Texans.

Late in the third quarter, the Jaguars’ struggling offense had the ball deep in Houston territory. Facing 4th-and-1 at the Texans’ 8-yard line and trailing 13-7, Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone authorized the decision to go for it.

Going for it is defensible, but why did the Jags feel the need to send quarterback Gardner Minshew in motion and direct snap it to running back James Robinson in the Wildcat? And then once they did that, why was the call designed to have Robinson roll right and try to pass?

The finished product was absolutely disastrous. See for yourself below.

Ladies and Gentlemen YOUR Jacksonville Jaguarspic.twitter.com/d1t6wZ2npp — 🎃Trev-Or-Treat 👻 (@TampaBayTre) October 11, 2020

After that disaster of a play, Jacksonville has only fallen further behind. They’re down 23-14 in the fourth quarter to a Houston team looking for its first win of the season.

The Texans made headlines this week by firing head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday afternoon.

It seems like that move might be paying immediate dividends.