Video Of Urban Meyer Throwing Challenge Flag Goes Viral

In case we needed another example of the awkwardness of Urban Meyer’s NFL tenure, we now have today’s video of him challenging a play.

With the Jaguars trailing the Tennessee Titans 24-13 in the third quarter, Jacksonville pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson hit Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he tried to throw a pass. On the field, the play was ruled an incompletion.

Meyer eventually challenged the ruling, even though it seemed clear that the refs got the call right. Additionally, he only did so after a hilariously long time deliberating whether he should or not.

The video below shows you how absurd the situation was. The entire Jacksonville sideline is imploring him to just throw the damn flag already.

Urban Meyer deciding whether or not to throw the challenge flag 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZO6UYGmIFU — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 10, 2021

This entire sequence sums up the main problem Meyer has had since being hired back in January. He just doesn’t seem all that comfortable coaching in the pro game.

Add in some of the other issues he’s had–most notably last weekend’s bar video–and it’s not too surprising that many analysts expect Meyer won’t be long for the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Jags currently trail the Tennessee Titans 31-19 with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.