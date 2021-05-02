Video Shows Cool Moment Between Urban Meyer, Ohio State Draftee

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer waited until Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but he finally decided to add a Buckeye to his team through the draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars started the 2021 draft with the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Trevor Lawrence. Just a few hours later, the team drafted former Clemson star Travis Etienne with the 25th pick.

After drafting two Clemson players to start the draft, it took a while for Meyer to stay loyal to his Buckeyes. However, he did when the team selected former Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell.

Just before the pick became official, Meyer called Luke and his family to let him know the good news. After speaking with Luke, Meyer talked to his mom and dad, who both had incredible reactions.

Check it out.

Meyer and the Jaguars did a great job of bolstering a roster that won just one game during the 2020 season.

After adding Lawrence and Etienne, the Jaguars then bolstered the defense on Day 2 of the draft, selecting Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell and Syracuse safety Andre Cisco.

The team also added a gigantic offensive lineman in former Stanford offensive tackle Walker Little, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs in at over 300 pounds.

Congratulations to the Farrell family.