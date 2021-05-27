Video Surfaces Of Tim Tebow Going Through Tight End Drills

On Thursday, NFL fans got their first glimpse of Tim Tebow working out for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 33-year-old former college quarterback, minor league baseball player and SEC Network analyst is back on the football field.

But Tebow is definitely working out as a tight end, as reports confirmed he would be earlier this month.

Tebow took the field at the Jaguars OTA on Thursday, donning the No. 85. The 6-foot-3, 245 pound tight end appears to have stayed in good shape since he left professional football and looks ready to get to work.

Video captured Tebow going through tight end drills at the Jaguars practice on Thursday. He showed reliable hands in a few pass-catching exercises and also appeared to work on blocking.

Take a look, courtesy of AP’s Mark Long and Jaguar Reports’ John Shipley:

Tim Tebow running in TE drills: pic.twitter.com/0bEdhfshys — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) May 27, 2021

I sense Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/9uSVvNFD50 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

“A little more tempo off the ball.” pic.twitter.com/8cKjpqvkz7 — Mark Long (@APMarkLong) May 27, 2021

It’s early but Tebow seems to be fitting right in with the Jaguars other tight ends.

Although the former Florida quarterback sounds committed to switching positions, there’s still no guarantee that he won’t take on a unique role in Jacksonville. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Urban Meyer has contemplated using Tebow in a “Taysom Hill role”, asking him to do more than just play as a traditional tight end.

“They think that Urban Meyer purposely brought Tebow in, 1.) to set the culture, the competitiveness—we know he’s a new NFL head coach here—trying to set the tone for the culture,” Russini said on Get Up! on Thursday. “But the bigger story, I think, that is the most interesting part of this, is that there are those in the league that Urban Meyer brought Tebow in to play quarterback, that Taysom Hill role, using him in that Wildcat that we’ve seen Urban Meyer use in the past. Take a look at all those different offenses, it actually makes a lot of sense. So he may be on the roster as a tight end, but there may be more to this Tebow experiment than him just playing that position.”

Tebow will be a player to monitor through training camp and during the preseason. While the media attention is focused on the former Florida star, the Jaguars and Meyer can work on developing No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.