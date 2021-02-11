The Spun

Video: Here’s What Urban Meyer Said About Hiring Chris Doyle

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on the Big Noon Kickoff set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer had to know that when he hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle to his Jacksonville Jaguars staff, it would cause controversy.

Doyle was let go by Iowa last summer after more than two decades at the school. The veteran assistant and close confidant of head coach Kirk Ferentz was accused by multiple athletes of bullying and mistreatment based on race.

Meyer immediately took heat for the move once it was announced today. During a conversation with reporters, the first-year head coach was asked about his decision to bring Doyle into the fold.

“I’ve known him. I’ve studied him. We’ve had a relationship,” Meyer said. “I vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and hire. I feel great about the hire and his expertise at that position.”

Meyer’s answer is likely not going to suffice for many people, and there is definitely a risk hiring Doyle.

Again, we’re talking about a guy who had enough credible accusations levied against him by his former athletes that he was let go after 20-plus years at his old place of employment.

Time will tell how this hire plays out. If Doyle hasn’t changed, it will get out publicly.


