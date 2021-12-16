The Spun

Watch: Even Jacksonville Reporters Are Taking Shots At Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Since being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars late last night, Urban Meyer is getting dunked on in every direction. Even local reporters are taking shots.

During interim head coach Darrell Bevell’s press conference today, a media member poked fun at Meyer’s 2-11 record with the Jags.

“I did the math and I think you got a really got a chance to finish with more career wins as an interim coach than Urban had as a head coach,” the reporter said.

Bevell’s reaction to the jab is priceless. Check out the video below.

Bevell, the team’s offensive coordinator, is already 1-4 as an interim head coach in the NFL. That was his record last season when he took over for Matt Patricia in Detroit.

In order to surpass Meyer, Bevell has to win two of Jacksonville’s final four games. Actually, that’s not an impossible task, considering the Jaguars host the Houston Texans this weekend and play at the New York Jets next week.

Jacksonville closes out the season against the Colts and Patriots, so we’re not expecting them to win either of those games. If we had to make a prediction, Bevell wins one of the next two, meaning he’ll finish the year with a record of 2-7 as an interim head coach.

