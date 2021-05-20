Watch: First Look At Tim Tebow With The Jaguars

After over five years out of the NFL, Tim Tebow is officially back as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, this time as a tight end.

Just hours after the Jaguars made the move official, we got our first glimpse of Tebow in his new uniform. Wearing the number 85, Tebow could be seen heading to the practice squad alongside rookie wide receiver Tim Jones.

Tebow has not stepped foot on an NFL field since the 2015 season when he was in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was released after the Eagles’ fourth preseason game.

A lot of ink has been spilled and points have been debated over how this will work out. But for now, Tebow is a part of the Jaguars organization.

A thick looking Tim Tebow arriving in #Jaguars practice, wearing number 85.pic.twitter.com/zFX9kB2D1y — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 20, 2021

Tim Tebow became an icon as a quarterback at Florida between 2006 and 2009. He won the Heisman Trophy and two national titles under head coach Urban Meyer.

But Tebow struggled to come anywhere close to success at the NFL level even though he was a first-round pick. His throwing mechanics were off and multiple attempts to play him at other positions didn’t pan out.

Tebow left the NFL after being released by the Eagles in 2015 and went into broadcasting. He even tried his hand at professional baseball.

But after retiring from baseball and Meyer getting hired by the Jaguars, the door for an NFL return was opened once more.