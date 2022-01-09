Watch: Jaguars Fan Calls Out Team On Jumbotron During Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase has clearly grown weary of the dysfunction within the organization this season.

The latest indication of that frustration took place at TIAA Banke Field during the Jaguars’ regular season finale against the Indianapolis Colts when a fan called out the organization’s front office on the stadium’s jumbotron.

During the first half of the Week 18 game, a fan joined an in-stadium announcer for a trivia game. She was given a set of information about a former Jaguar and then asked to identify the corresponding player.

However, instead of choosing one of three options on the board, the fan responded by saying, “C. Fire Baalke”, referencing Jacksonville’s general manager Trent Baalke.

Here's how things are going in Jacksonville: as part of an in-stadium trivia game, a fan had 3 options to answer a question. Her response: "C. Fire Baalke."

The Jaguars confirmed late last month that Baalke would be returning to the organization in 2022, much to the surprise of the team’s frustrated fanbase. The 57-year-old was involved in the hiring Urban Meyer, who lasted just 13 games into his first year as Jacksonville’s head coach.

Baalke not only will return next season, but he’s expected to be instrumental in the team’s search for a new head coach. The Jaguars have already conducted a handful of interviews and the process is expected to ramp up in the coming days after the conclusion of the 2021 regular season.

Once a new head coach is in the building, Jacksonville is hoping to turn the page and start fresh. With a young roster, ample cap space and highly touted quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars could begin their rebuild anew in 2022.

However, it’s clear that the organization’s fanbase doesn’t think that Baalke is the right captain to steer the ship moving forward.

Time will tell if he can prove them wrong.

