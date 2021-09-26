Fans tuning into the Jacksonville Jaguars game against the Arizona Cardinals were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime play.

With only two seconds left in the first half, the Cardinals lined up to kick a 68-yard field goal. No, that’s not a misprint. The Cardinals actually tried to set an NFL record for the longest made field goal.

Instead, the Jaguars made history. Jacksonville placed Jamal Agnew in the endzone for a potential return if the field goal came up short. Well, the kick did just that and Agnew had a chance for a return.

With a bevy of blockers in front of him, Agnew raced down the field, narrowly evading several defenders. He took the ball 109 yards all the way back for the touchdown.

Check it out.

The return for Agnew tied for the longest touchdown in NFL history. It won’t be beat either, as 109 yards is the longest touchdown anyone can score – considering he’d be out of bounds if he went any further back.

It’s a remarkable turn of events for the Jaguars, who are in desperate need of their first win.