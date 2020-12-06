Watch: Jaguars Scored The Craziest Touchdown Of The Day

The Spun

Laviska Shenault Jr. celebrates a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 06: Laviska Shenault Jr. #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a fast start in Minnesota, thanks in large part to a bizarre touchdown catch by Laviska Shenault.

With the ball at the Minnesota 29-yard line on Jacksonville’s opening possession, Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon threw downfield off his back foot in the direction of wide receiver D.J. Chark.

The throw was off-target and wound up hitting off the shoulder pad of a Minnesota defender in the area. But instead of falling incomplete or ricocheting into the hands of Vikings safety Harrison Smith, the ball deflected into the waiting arms of Shenault, who was standing in the end zone.

The result was as improbable a touchdown as you’re going to see at the NFL level.

If you’re a Vikings fan, this has to make you gnash your teeth. Jacksonville is 1-10 and has lost 10 games in a row, while Minnesota is 5-6 and needs to win in order to stay alive in the NFC playoff race.

The Jaguars currently lead 9-0 after a Chase McLaughlin field goal, which makes up somewhat for McLaughlin’s missed PAT after the Shenault score.

Time for the Vikings to wake up.


