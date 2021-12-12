Watch: This Embarrassing Jaguars Play Is Going Viral

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a no good, very bad week. First there was all the Urban Meyer drama, and then today’s game happened.

Jacksonville did not score today in a 20-0 loss to the Houston Texans. In addition to getting shutout, the Jags also had whatever the lowlight below was on offense.

On this play, Laquon Treadwell lined up on the right side of the formation at outside receiver. Laviska Shenault Jr. lined up in the slot next to him.

When the pair ran their routes, Shenault slipped and they basically ran into each other.

Keep in mind, Meyer said two weeks ago that his team was still having issues with wide receivers running incorrect routes or running the right routes at the wrong depths. This looks like a prime example of what he was talking about.

With today’s loss, Jacksonville fell to 2-11 on the season. They currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.