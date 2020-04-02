What The Jaguars Reportedly Want For DE Yannick Ngakoue

Three seasons ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in impressive fashion during the playoffs and made the AFC title game.

After nearly upsetting the New England Patriots and making the Super Bowl, the Jaguars have deteriorated. Over the past few seasons, Jacksonville has hemorrhaged its top talent, either trading or losing players in free agency.

Now the Jaguars are dealing with another disgruntled player who wants out. Star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear over the past few months that he wants off the team.

According to the latest report from NFL insider Jordan Raanan, the Jags are open to dealing their star – for the right price. Raanan reported Jacksonville opened trade discussions at a first-round pick.

“The Jaguars are beginning discussions for Ngakoue at a first-round pick and more,” Raanan said in his report.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported the Jaguars won’t trade him for little return – despite him wanting out. He responded to the report almost immediately.

“Let’s agree to disagree. Why hold a man from taking care of his family,” Ngakoue wrote on Twitter. “It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on, Jaguars.”

He wants out, but the Jags want a first-round pick and more.

Who will get what they want in the end?