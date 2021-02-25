What Tim Tebow Thinks Of Trevor Lawrence In Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence is primed to be the biggest superstar Urban Meyer has had since Tim Tebow in his Florida days. So what does the former Heisman Trophy and national title winner think of Meyer’s presumptive NFL quarterback?

Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, Tebow made it clear that the Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely have to “pull the trigger” and draft Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He praised Lawrence for his skills, maturity and ability to handle pressure.

Tebow believes that the city of Jacksonville will welcome Lawrence with open arms. More importantly, he feels that Urban Meyer will help Lawrence realize his full potential.

“They have to pull the trigger and make that happen,” Tebow said. “I think that Trevor brings so much to the table. Not only is he a great athlete that has an incredible skill set, but he’s also a very mature young man that has been in a lot of big moments. That really helps with the pressure. Having the chance to possibly come to a place in Jacksonville that will be super excited to have him and really, I guess, as a city bring him in with open arms. I think that will be really encouraging for a young quarterback.

“He’ll have the chance, if he gets teamed up with Urban. One of the things I love about Urban is he’s going to put someone in a position where their strengths can flourish. He’s always done that. I believe he’ll always do that.”

That’s high praise coming from Urban Meyer’s prized pupil.

🎙 @TimTebow on Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, Trevor Lawrence in the draft and the good that exists. 🎧 https://t.co/DlebRBDybK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2021

There hasn’t been a prospect with Trevor Lawrence’s grade come out of college since Andrew Luck in 2012. Expectations would be high with any team or coach.

It remains to be seen if Meyer can thrive at the NFL level. But with his track record for getting the most out of college QBs, there’s every reason to believe he can help Trevor Lawrence reach his potential in the NFL the same way he helped Tim Tebow realize his at Florida.