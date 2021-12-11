The Spun

What Urban Meyer Reportedly Called His Assistant Coaches During Staff Meeting

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 27: Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer watches the action during Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp at TIAA Bank Field on May 27, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero dropped a bombshell report involving Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Per the report, tension surrounding Meyer has “boiled over” due to recent run-ins with players and coaches. Of course, this isn’t a great sign regarding Meyer’s progress in Jacksonville.

The most eye-opening part about the report is that Meyer allegedly called his assistant coaches losers.

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés,” Pelissero wrote, via NFL.com.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo couldn’t believe what he just read, tweeting “This is just… I have no words for this.”

If this is true, that’s a bad look for Meyer. Questioning assistant coaches’ résumés when you’ve only been in the NFL for a few months seems a bit hypocritical.

Additionally, Meyer has also reportedly shifted the blame for the Jaguars’ poor record to the players and coaches. They’re just 2-10 heading into this Sunday’s game against the Titans.

Meyer will most likely have to answer questions about this report from Pelissero in the near future.

