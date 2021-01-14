What Urban Meyer Is Reportedly Demanding From The Jaguars

Urban Meyer is inching closer to becoming an NFL head coach. Although a deal hasn’t been finalized yet, the three-time national champion is expected to become the next coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville could desperately use a coach like Meyer, who can rebuild a team in a very short span. Things would be a tad different at the collegiate level, but there’s no reason to believe he can’t have success in the pros.

While the two sides continue to work out a contract, NFL insider Albert Breer has revealed Meyer’s demands from the Jaguars.

Breer is reporting that Meyer wants Jacksonville to upgrade its practice facility and give multi-year deals to all of his assistant coaches. Believe it or not, the practice facility for the Jaguars is not as advanced as the one Meyer had at Ohio State.

It makes sense for Meyer to want long-term security for all his assistants. If the Jaguars are serious about Meyer being their head coach for many years, then his staff should have some stability.

Things to look for if they push this over the goal line: Massive upgrades in the team's practice-facility situation, which is currently well short of what Meyer had in Columbus, and multi-year deals for Meyer's assistants. https://t.co/5eYIf5K20Z — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2021

No one truly knows how Meyer will look in the NFL until that day officially comes, but the Jaguars do have the resources in place to spark a quick turnaround.

For starters, Meyer can get his franchise quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. Just about everyone around the league believes Trevor Lawrence will be the first player off the board. Jacksonville also has a ton of cap space, which will allow Meyer to address other needs on the roster.

An official deal between Meyer and the Jaguars is expected to be announced this week.