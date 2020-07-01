NFL Insider Suggests Pro Bowl DE Could Skip The Season

As we get closer to the start of the 2020 NFL season, Jacksonville Jaguars Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue has remained adamant that he’s played his final down for the team.

Despite being franchise tagged for the team, Ngakoue has not signed it, and doesn’t appear inclined to. Now, one NFL insider believes that Ngakoue could make due on his threat by skipping the season.

On Wednesday, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo told NFL Now that the Jaguars appear confident that Ngakoue is out of options. He’ll either play as a member of the Jaguars, or not play at all. But based on what Ngakoue has said publicly, he’s more likely to take the latter option.

“The Jaguars made it clear once the first round of the draft came and went that they felt like he was out of options,” Garafolo said. “He was either going to play for them or not play for them. Yeah, we’ve got ourselves a potential showdown right here. Based on what Ngakoue has said publicly and tweeted publicly, I think you’ve got a candidate here for a guy who might not play this season with regards to the franchise tag.”

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: With #Chiefs DL Chris Jones tweeting he might sit out the season if he doesn't get a contract extension, a reminder he might not be alone in that regard amongst tagged players. #Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue remains dug in. pic.twitter.com/JMxEvBG7PB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 1, 2020

In four seasons with the Jaguars, Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits and 42 tackles for loss. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 after a career-high 12.0 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles.

But the Jaguars have balked at giving the former third-round pick a big contract extension.

One thing’s for sure: Things are quickly coming to a head between Ngakoue and the Jaguars.

Will Yannick Ngakoue play in 2020?