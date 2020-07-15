There may not be a more contentious relationship between player and team in the NFL than the one between star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 25-year old former Pro Bowler has been asking for a trade for months.

Back in April, Ngakoue tok to Twitter to directly call out team executive Tony Khan, son of team owner Shahid Khan. Ngakoue accused him of “hiding,” and breaking an alleged agreement that the two sides made that last season would be his last with the Jaguars. Almost three months later, and the two sides remain in a stalemate.

Today brings the deadline for players who have been franchise tagged to sign long term deals. So far, Ngakoue hasn’t signed the team’s tender, which would pay out $17.8 million for the season.

The Jaguars have reportedly had conversations about a potential Yannick Ngakoue trade in recent months. The team is reportedly seeking a first-round pick and more for the talented pass rusher, a high price for a guy that doesn’t seem keen on playing for the team under any circumstance this fall. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the latest, as we come up on another key date on the offseason calendar for players like Ngakoue.

An update on Jaguars’ franchise DE Yannick Ngakoue: pic.twitter.com/Nhj1MdrtDC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

Based on this, and everything else that has gone on this offseason, it seems like the Jaguars are dedicated to playing real hard ball here. Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo suggested that Ngakoue could sit out the season rather than play on the tag for the Jaguars.

The four-year NFL veteran has a career 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits and 42 tackles for loss. He registered 12 sacks and an impressive six forced fumbles for the team in 2017, his only Pro Bowl selection so far.

[Adam Schefter]