Yannick Ngakoue’s Agent Has Blunt Reaction To NFL Trade Rumor

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason, and they are popping up again this afternoon.

It has been well-established for some time that the relationship between Ngakoue and the Jaguars is irreparable. The 25-year-old pass rusher has been linked to several teams over the last few months.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Michael Lombardi reported that the Jaguars are “extremely close” to dealing Ngakoue by today or tomorrow. However, Ngakoue’s agent David Canter is disputing that claim.

Canter took to Twitter to deny the validity of Lombardi’s report, taking a quick jab at the longtime executive in the process.

“Always a good day when a “reporter” leaks a trade that’s not happening as of now and then gets duped by a fake Twitter account of a National reporter backing up his fake trade!! I love this site!!!” he wrote.

Canter is referring to Lombardi retweeting a fake Adam Schefter account saying Ngakoue was being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens. Lombardi eventually corrected his error.

Canter is referring to Lombardi retweeting a fake Adam Schefter account saying Ngakoue was being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens. Lombardi eventually corrected his error.

For what it’s worth, he’s now reporting that the New York Jets are legitimately trying to acquire Ngakoue.

For what it's worth, he's now reporting that the New York Jets are legitimately trying to acquire Ngakoue.

Stay tuned to see if all of this back-and-forth winds up meaning anything.