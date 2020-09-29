1 Contingency Plan Emerges For Steelers vs. Titans Game

On Tuesday morning, both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings shut down their respective facilities in the wake of several positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans organization.

According to an announcement from the team, three players and five staff members tested positive for the virus. As a result, the team shut down its facility – which will remain closed through Saturday.

Tennessee played Minnesota this weekend, leading the Vikings to make a similar decision. Now, Tennessee’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in jeopardy.

According to the latest report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there are several contingency plans in place. He said a Monday night game is in the cards.

“NFL wants to and intends to play the Titans-Steelers game as scheduled Sunday; one of the contingency plans to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to occur would be to move the game to Monday night,” Schefter reported.

NFL wants to and intends to play the Titans-Steelers game as scheduled Sunday; one of the contingency plans to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to occur would be to move the game to Monday night, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2020

While they could possibly moved the game, Schefter noted the plan is still to play the game on Sunday afternoon.

Several options have been tossed around as a potential date for the game – if it can’t be played on Sunday. However, it sounds like the NFL wants to avoid future scheduling conflicts by playing this weekend.

For now, Tennessee is set to host the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET. on CBS.

Will the game take place this weekend?