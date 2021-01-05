1 NFL Assistant Drawing Interest From Every Team Needing New Coach

Six NFL teams are currently in need of a new head coach, and there’s one candidate every team’s reportedly vying for.

At the moment the Chargers, Falcons, Jets, Jaguars, Lions and Texans need a head coach. Each job has its perks, especially ones like the Chargers’ and Jaguars’ gigs.

The Chargers’ future is set thanks to rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Jacksonville, meanwhile, will most likely select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft – and any potential candidate would be a fool not to jump at the opportunity to coach Lawrence.

As all six NFL with current head coaching vacancies search for their next leader, one name keeps emerging: Arthur Smith. The Titans offensive coordinator is drawing plenty of interest as the coaching search heats up, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

All six teams with HC openings – Chargers, Jets, Jaguars, Lions, Falcons, Texans – have either requested permission to interview Titans’ OC Arthur Smith or plan to ask permission, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2021

This is interesting. Arthur Smith’s smash-mouth approach on offense has proved wildly successful, mostly thanks to superstar back Derrick Henry. None of the current teams seeking out a head coach have a star bulldozer back, though.

One talking point surrounding Smith has been his success with Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s NFL career was resurrected last season, and Smith deserves some of the credit. His offense is catered to the veteran quarterback, with Henry serving as a massive compliment.

With all six teams interested in the offensive coordinator, there’s a strong chance he gets a crack at being a head coach this off-season. Now, it’s just a waiting game for which team pulls the trigger first.