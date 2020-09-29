For the first time this season, the NFL has been struck hard by COVID-19. On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans had three players and five personnel members test positive for the virus.

Since the Titans played the Vikings this past Sunday, it’s uncertain if any players on Minnesota were infected by potential carriers on Tennessee’s roster.

What we do know is that Minnesota and Tennessee will be affected by this outbreak in terms of preparing for their Week 4 matchups.

Pelissero is reporting that both the Titans and Vikings will suspend in-person club activities starting today. It’s unclear if other precautions will be taken during this time, as this is truly the first time the NFL is dealing with an outbreak in one particular clubhouse.

The #Titans had three new player positives and five new personnel positives for COVID-19, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Both Titans and Vikings, who hosted them Sunday, will suspend in person club activities starting today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2020

Prior to this announcement, there were only isolated cases in the NFL. For example, Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was ruled out for Week 3 because of a positive test.

How the NFL handles this outbreak could determine if the rest of the season actually happens. It’s imperative that Minnesota and Tennessee properly quarantine their players and test as much as possible.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said all tests for Tennessee were confirmed, so there are no false-positives.

All eyes will be on the Titans and Vikings this week, as they entered unchartered waters.