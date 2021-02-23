2020 1st Round Pick Says He’s ‘Done’ With Titans In Deleted Tweet

Offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ troubled 2020 first-round pick, said he’s “done” with the team on Monday night.

“I’m done with football as a Titan. No further comments,” Wilson said in a since-deleted tweet. His statement comes less than a week after Titans GM Jon Robinson issued a stern message to the former Georgia star, whose rookie season was limited to only one appearance.

“We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft,” Robinson said of Wilson. “The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated. He’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That’s on him.”

The 29th overall pick in last year’s draft, Wilson has been cited for a number of off-field indiscretions, including a DUI in September and partying maskless in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Wilson spent the first five weeks of the 2020 season on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was also suspended for a game in December due to a violation of team rules.

Despite Wilson’s tweet tonight, Joe Rexrode of the The Athletic says an official decision on the young lineman will not be confirmed tonight by the Titans.

Nothing expected tonight from the Titans on Isaiah Wilson. — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) February 23, 2021

Without question, the saga involving Wilson and the Titans has been a pretty wild one to follow from afar.

Whatever Wilson’s future is with the franchise, here’s hoping he is able to get himself moving in a good direction soon.